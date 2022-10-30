Low Roar Frontman Ryan Karazija Passes Away at 40

Band contributed songs to Death Stranding, Arknights games

The official Instagram account for the Low Roar band announced on Saturday that the band's frontman Ryan Karazija passed away. He was 40.

The band released the following statement about his death:

His beautiful music and lyrics, sung in his haunting voice have touched the lives of so many people all over the world, and will continue to do so. He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by the loss of him. May we honour his memory through his art and hold him forever in his songs.

The band stated its members were already recording the band's sixth album, and the album will be completed and released.

The band released its first album in 2011, and the fifth and most recent album released in 2021.

The band's discography features heavily in Kojima Productions' Death Stranding game. The band also contributed a song to the Arknights smartphone game.

