Naruto: Sasuke's Story, Naruto: Konoha's Story Spinoff Manga Launch in English

Viz Media and MANGA Plus began publishing the Naruto: Sasuke's Story —The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga spinoff manga and the Naruto: Konoha's Story —The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga spinoff manga in English on October 22 and Friday respectively. The two manga debuted in Japan on October 23 and October 29, respectively.

Naruto: Sasuke's Story —The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga is based on Jun Esaka 's Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust spinoff novel. Shingo Kimura is drawing the manga. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Uchiha Sasuke heads for an astronomical observatory, far from the Land of Fire. There, he syncs up with Sakura, and together they dive into an undercover investigation in search of traces of the Sage of Six Paths! The two are soon drawn into a deadly conspiracy! The popular spin-off novel, now as a manga series!

Shueisha published the original novel in August 2019.

Naruto: Konoha's Story —The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga is based on Shō Hinata 's Naruto: Konoha's Story--The Steam Ninja Scrolls novel. Natsuo Sai is drawing the manga. MANGA Plus describes the story:

The Naruto spin-off novel is now a manga series! The retired Kakashi and Guy head to a hot springs in the Land of Hot Water with their bodyguard, Sarutobi Mirai! A story connecting two generations through the power of bonds!

Shueisha published the original novel in August 2016.