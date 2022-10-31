Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween Anime Film Becomes Franchise's Highest-Earning After Halloween Screening

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the Detective Conan franchise's 25th anime film, has earned a total of 9.48 billion yen (about US$63.94 million) after a Halloween special re-screening of the film last weekend, making it the highest-earning anime film in the Detective Conan franchise.

The film sold 82,000 tickets and earned 114 million yen (about US$768,700) over the weekend, which pushed the film past the 9.37 billion yen earnings of Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire . The new screening is one minute longer than the original screening of the film, and will screen until November 7.

The film opened in Japan on April 15 and sold 1,321,944 tickets for 1,907,467,150 yen (about US$15.06 million) in its first three days. The film earned 1% more in its first three days than the previous record-holding film (for total earnings) in the franchise, Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , in its first three days.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."

The movie takes place in Shibuya on Halloween. At the Shibuya Hikarie building, a certain wedding ceremony is taking place. There, Miwako Sato is in a wedding dress. Suddenly, an intruder bursts in, and Wataru Takagi is injured protecting Miwako. At the same time, the serial bombing criminal from the incident three years ago that killed Jinpei Matsuda (whom Miwako was in love with) escapes. Rei Furuya, who used to be a classmate of Jinpei's at the police academy, tracks the culprit down, but a mysterious costumed person appears and attaches a collar bomb to his neck. Conan hears about the incident that happened three years ago from Rei, and tries to disarm the collar bomb.



Sources: Cinema Today (梅山富美子), Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2)