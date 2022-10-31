Glacier Bay Books Licenses One Strange Day, Seaside Beta, The Cursed Body, To The Sea Manga

Glacier Bay Books announced on Saturday that it will release Shinnosuke Saika 's One Strange Day manga, ohuton 's Seaside Beta manga, Tokushige Kawakatsu 's The Cursed Body manga, and Aoi Mukoubi's To The Sea manga.

The company has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund printing through pre-orders of Rei Hagiwara 's Pandora manga as well a crowdfunding campaign for a reprint of the first volume of its indie manga anthology series Glaeolia .

One Strange Day will launch in late 2022 or early 2023. Glacier Bay Books describes the manga:

One Strange Day sees Mato and two of their classmates end up back at the health clinic with a case of stomach cramps from ill-advised food.

Seaside Beta will launch in the third quarter of 2023. Glacier Bay Books describes the manga:

The cast of Seaside Beta are drawn deeper and deeper into a tangled web of love and life which pokes at ideas of dimension and the process of depicting the flow of the world. How do you leave this world?

The Cursed Body will launch in the second or third quarter of 2023. Glacier Bay Books describes the manga:

Cat Head Isle follows a group of three friends that boat out to visit a small island. The only presence on the island is a cat shrine, but as they explore the island the friends start to exhibit increasingly erratic behavior... Willow Weep For Me is the story of a mother and son who encounter a mysterious beggar on an afternoon walk. After the beggar's body is fished up from the river later that evening, the strange, even gruesome, events begin to mount. Both stories are deeply influenced by rental manga (kashihon) and the classic ghost story form, and illustrate the author's deep reading of Japanese and English literary traditions. This book is absolutely required reading for fans of horror manga and gekiga.

To The Sea will launch in the second or third quarter of 2023. Glacier Bay Books describes the manga:

A green haired girl comes to meet a dolphin who asks her to join it in the epic ongoing struggle of the Tritons and the Poseidons for the peace of the sea. Together, they set off on a dangerous journey across the sea. The author's English language - and professional - debut. An adventure story originally serialized from 2007~2012.

Glacier Bay Books describes Pandora :

Gorgeous and direct, these stories tenderly reach into your very heart of hearts. Hagiwara Rei masterfully paints the elliptical nature of life and loss in the present time, depicting five scenes of the grief and hope to be found in the modern age.

The company launched Glaeolia in May 2020 and Glaeolia 2 in November 2020. Glaeolia 3 launched in July.

Source: Email correspondence