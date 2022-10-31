News
International Anime Music Festival Begins N. American Tour on February 6
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Anime Entertainment LLC announced on Friday that the inaugural International Anime Music Festival will begin its North American tour on February 6. The festival will feature "virtual pop stars" such as Kizuna Ai Original Singeroid "#kzn," vocal duo HIMEHINA, vocal trio MaRiNaSu, the North American debut performance of Crypton Future Media's GUMI, and pop twins LiLYPSE.
Presale tickets for the festival will go on sale on Monday, and general tickets go on sale on Friday. The concert will feature "brand new songs and never-before-seen content."
The festival will take place in 37 locations on the following dates:
- February 6, 2023 | Vancouver, BC | Orpheum Theatre
- February 8, 2023 | Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre
- February 9, 2023 | Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- February 11, 2023 | San Jose, CA | San Jose Civic Auditorium
- February 14, 2023 | Los Angeles, CA | Microsoft Theatre
- February 16, 2023 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
- February 17, 2023 | Las Vegas, NV | The Theater at Virgin Hotels
- February 18, 2023 | Albuquerque, AZ | Revel Entertainment Center
- February 19, 2023 | Denver, CO | Mission Ballroom
- February 21, 2023 | Kansas City, MO | Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
- February 23, 2023 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at Moody Theater
- February 24, 2023 | San Antonio, TX | Tech Port Arena
- February 25, 2023 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- February 26, 2023 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
- February 28, 2023 | Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion
- March 1, 2023 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory At The District
- March 2, 2023 | St. Paul, MN | Myth Live
- March 3, 2023 | Milwaukee, WI | Riverside Theatre
- March 4, 2023 | Chicago, IL | Riviera Theatre
- March 5, 2023 | Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre
- March 7, 2023 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theater at Old National Center
- March 8, 2023 | Cleveland, OH | The Agora
- March 9, 2023 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's
- March 11, 2023 | Montreal, QC | MTELUS
- March 12, 2023 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY
- March 14, 2023 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre
- March 15, 2023 | New York, NY | Terminal 5
- March 16, 2023 | Boston, MA | Roadrunner
- March 17, 2023 | Mashantucket, CT | The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
- March 18, 2023 | National Harbor, MD | MGM National Harbor
- March 19, 2023 | Philadelphia, PA | Franklin Music Hall
- March 21, 2023 | Charlotte, NC | Blumenthal Performing Arts Center - Belk Theatre
- March 22, 2023 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre
- March 23, 2023 | Durham, NC | DPAC
- March 24, 2023 | Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre
- March 25, 2023 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live
- March 26, 2023 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | Broward Center for the Performing Arts
- March 30, 2023 | Monterrey, Mexico | Arena Monterrey
- March 31, 2023 | Mexico City, Mexico | Arena CDMX
The festival will continue its tour throughout 2023 announce dates in Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America.
Source: PR Newswire