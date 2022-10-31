International Anime Music Festival Begins N. American Tour on February 6

Festival to feature "virtual pop stars" such as "#kzn," HIMEHINA, MaRiNaSu, GUMI, LiLYPSE

Anime Entertainment LLC announced on Friday that the inaugural International Anime Music Festival will begin its North American tour on February 6. The festival will feature "virtual pop stars" such as Kizuna Ai Original Singeroid "#kzn," vocal duo HIMEHINA, vocal trio MaRiNaSu, the North American debut performance of Crypton Future Media 's GUMI, and pop twins LiLYPSE.

Presale tickets for the festival will go on sale on Monday, and general tickets go on sale on Friday. The concert will feature "brand new songs and never-before-seen content."

The festival will take place in 37 locations on the following dates:

February 6, 2023 | Vancouver, BC | Orpheum Theatre

February 8, 2023 | Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

February 9, 2023 | Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

February 11, 2023 | San Jose, CA | San Jose Civic Auditorium

February 14, 2023 | Los Angeles, CA | Microsoft Theatre

Theatre February 16, 2023 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

February 17, 2023 | Las Vegas, NV | The Theater at Virgin Hotels

February 18, 2023 | Albuquerque, AZ | Revel Entertainment Center

February 19, 2023 | Denver, CO | Mission Ballroom

February 21, 2023 | Kansas City, MO | Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

February 23, 2023 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at Moody Theater

February 24, 2023 | San Antonio, TX | Tech Port Arena

February 25, 2023 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

February 26, 2023 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

February 28, 2023 | Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion

March 1, 2023 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory At The District

March 2, 2023 | St. Paul, MN | Myth Live

March 3, 2023 | Milwaukee, WI | Riverside Theatre

March 4, 2023 | Chicago, IL | Riviera Theatre

March 5, 2023 | Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre

March 7, 2023 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theater at Old National Center

March 8, 2023 | Cleveland, OH | The Agora

March 9, 2023 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's

March 11, 2023 | Montreal, QC | MTELUS

March 12, 2023 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY

March 14, 2023 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre

March 15, 2023 | New York, NY | Terminal 5

March 16, 2023 | Boston, MA | Roadrunner

March 17, 2023 | Mashantucket, CT | The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

March 18, 2023 | National Harbor, MD | MGM National Harbor

March 19, 2023 | Philadelphia, PA | Franklin Music Hall

March 21, 2023 | Charlotte, NC | Blumenthal Performing Arts Center - Belk Theatre

March 22, 2023 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre

March 23, 2023 | Durham, NC | DPAC

March 24, 2023 | Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre

March 25, 2023 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live

March 26, 2023 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | Broward Center for the Performing Arts

March 30, 2023 | Monterrey, Mexico | Arena Monterrey

March 31, 2023 | Mexico City, Mexico | Arena CDMX

The festival will continue its tour throughout 2023 announce dates in Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America.

Source: PR Newswire