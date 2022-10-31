Project ARMS' Kyoichi Nanatsuki Launches New Manga

Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website launched on Saturday the new manga of writer Kyoichi Nanatsuki ( Project ARMS , Genma Taisen Rebirth ) and artist Manyo Asahi titled Tsukimonogakari .

The manga's story is about a new police division known as the "7th Division," which handles supernatural cases where criminals get possessed by evil spirits. A group of young police officers with special powers work together to solve these supernatural cases.

Nanatsuki and Asahi launched the Gijin (Humanoid) manga on Sunday Webry in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in June 2020, and published the fourth and final volume in August 2021.

Nanatsuki published the Project ARMS manga with artist Ryōji Minagawa in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 1997 to 2002. Viz Media released the 22-volume manga in English in 2003-2009.

The manga inspired a 26-episode television anime series in 2001, and a 26-episode sequel series titled Project ARMS: The 2nd Chapter aired in 2001-2002. Viz Media released the first season on DVD in 2002-2004, and released the second season on DVD in 2004-2005. Discotek Media relicensed both anime seasons in 2017 and released the series on home video.

Source: Sunday Webry's Twitter account and website