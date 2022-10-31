PuraOre! Smile Princess, Smile of the Arsnotoria Smartphone Games to End Service

The official Twitter account for PuraOre! Smile Princess , the "beautiful girls ice hockey rearing simulation game" for DMM Games and CAAnimation 's PuraOre! Pride of Orange multimedia project, revealed on Monday that the game will end service on November 30 at 3:00 p.m. JST. The game suspended purchases of the in-game currency "Daiya" on Monday.

PuraOre! Smile Princess launched in Japan in March 2021. The game is free to play with optional in-game purchases. Players take on the role of the general manager of an ice-hockey team, with the aim of making them the best in the world.

The multimedia project launched with PuraOre! Pride of Orange , "the first girls' ice hockey anime ever." The television anime premiered in October 2021. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.



Additionally, the Twitter account for Nitroplus ' smartphone role-playing game Smile of the Arsnotoria ( Warau Arsnotoria ) also announced on Monday that the game will end service on March 31, 2023. The English Twitter account for the game stated that the English version of the game will no longer be released due to the Japanese version ending service.

Smile of the Arsnotoria launched at the end of February 2021, after a delay from its planned 2020 launch. The game revolves around the teachers and girls at a magic academy.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- novel illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka is providing the main character designs. Hajime Ninomae is in charge of the original draft and main scenario. Nitroplus , Ruroo , Masa, Sinov Mimori, Uiro Yamada , and Satoru Minamoto , and other illustrators are also providing character designs. Good Smile Company published the game.

The game inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on July 6. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

