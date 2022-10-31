The Duke of Death and His Maid's Inoue Works on New Manga

The official Twitter account of manga author Inoue revealed on Monday that they are working on a new manga, which will get a serialization in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website in spring 2023. Inoue did not reveal the title, but posted an image of the new manga's heroine.

Inoue launched The Duke of Death and His Maid manga in October 2017 in Sunday Webry, and ended the series in May. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2018, and published the 16th and final volume in July.

Seven Seas is publishing the manga in English. The company published the manga's first compiled book volume in May, and will publish the fourth and fifth volume on December 20 and March 14, respectively.

Inoue posted a special Halloween chapter of the manga in Sunday Webry on Saturday, and followed it with a two-part Honeymoon arc on Sunday and Monday.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2021, and aired for 12 episodes. A sequel was announced in the anime's final episode. The anime's staff later confirmed that the sequel is a second season that will debut in 2023.