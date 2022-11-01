Blue Reflection Sun Smartphone, PC Game Launches This Winter

Teaser video reveals closed beta test from December 2-9

DMM Games announced on Monday that its Blue Reflection Sun ("Sun" written with the character for "resplendent") game will launch for smartphones and PC via DMM Game Player this winter. The company streamed a teaser promotional video:

The "heroic RPG" will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

The game will get a closed beta test from December 2-9.

The story revolves around "ash" that began falling onto the world a year and a half ago. As people discover, the "ash" is a harmful substance that invades the human body.

Gust's Blue Reflection: Second Light ( Blue Reflection Tie in Japan) game launched in the West for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in November 2021. Gust released the game in Japan in October 2021 for PS4 and Switch.

Blue Reflection Ray , the television anime of Gust's Blue Reflection ( Blue Reflection - Maboroshi ni Mau Shōjo no Ken ) role-playing game, premiered in April 2021, and aired for two cours (quarters of a year). Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The staff canceled the show's Blu-ray Disc releases in Japan for "various reasons."

The original game launched for PS4 and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan in March 2017 for PS4 and PlayStation Vita.

Source: Blue Reflection Sun game's website via Gematsu