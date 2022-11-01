First Love Hatsukoi Live-Action Series Reveals Teaser Trailer

Series based on 2 songs bylaunches onworldwide on November 24

Netflix Asia began streaming a teaser trailer for First Love Hatsukoi ( First Love ), a live-action series based on the two titular songs by Hikaru Utada ( Kingdom Hearts , Evangelion ), on Sunday.

The series will star Hikari Mitsushima as Noguchi Yae and Takeru Satoh as Namiki Harumichi. Other cast members include: Akiyoshi Nakao , Towa Araki , Aoi Yamada , Gaku Hamada , Osamu Mukai , Iura Arata, and Kyoko Koizumi .

Yuri Kanchiku is writing the script and directing the show.

Netflix describes the series:

A new story has been crafted through inspiration from two songs by Hikaru Utada : the 1999 smash hit and musical gem "First Love," and "Hatsukoi," released 19 years later. The story follows a couple retracing their memories of their unforgettable first love over the course of more than 20 years and spanning three decades: the late '90s, the 2000s, and the present.