News
My Life as Inukai-san's Dog Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals January 6 Debut

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New visual, opening theme artists also revealed

The official website for the television anime of Gosei Furukawa's My Life as Inukai-san's Dog (Inu ni Nattara Suki na Hito ni Hirowareta, literally If I Became a Dog I Would be Picked Up by the Person I Like) manga revealed a second promotional video, new key visual, and the January 6 premiere on Tuesday. The anime will premiere on January 6 on Tokyo MX and on January 9 on BS11.

The website also revealed the opening theme song artists. The following artists will perform the opening theme song "Gyakyū☆Fuwaku☆Fraction": Miyuki Hashimoto, Yui Sakakibara, Rita with AiRI, Ayumi, Rekka Katakiri, Yumi Kawamura, Sayaka Sasaki, Duca, Mitsuki Nakae, Nomiko, Aki Misato, yozuca*, rino, and riya (eufonius). The above video previews the song.

The main cast includes:

Takashi Andō is directing the series at Quad. Hisashi Saito (Date A Live) is the visual director. Kazuaki Morita (Danganronpa The Animation) is the character designer and animation director. Tatsuya Kikuchi (Hidamari Sketch × Honeycomb theme song arrangement/composition) is composing the music. Kōhei Yoshida (ODDTAXI) is the sound director.

Furukawa launched the manga in Kodansha's Shōnen Magazine R in 2020, and the manga also ran on the Magazine Pocket website. The manga stopped running on Magazine Pocket on March 17, and instead runs on the Suiyōbi no Sirius and YanMaga Web sites in addition to Shōnen Magazine R.

The "dog's viewpoint romantic comedy" manga centers on a protagonist who suddenly wakes up one day to find out he has been turned into the pet dog of his cool and beautiful classmate Karen Inukai. While Karen is cool and expressionless at school, at home she dotes on her pet dog.

Sources: Inu ni Nattara Suki na Hito ni Hirowareta anime's website, Anime! Anime!

