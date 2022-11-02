Live-Action Tokyo Revengers 2 Film to Open in 2 Parts in Spring, Summer 2023

1st part opens during Golden Week, 2nd part opens in summer

This year's 49th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that the sequel live-action film based on Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga will release in two parts. The first part will release during Japan's Golden Week holidays in spring 2023, and the second part will release in summer 2023.

Takumi Kitamura is returning to play Takemichi Hanagaki in the sequel films. Other returning cast members include Ryō Yoshizawa as Mikey and Yuki Yamada as Draken. Director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada are also returning.

The first film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021.

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 29th compiled book volume on August 17, and it will publish the 30th volume on November 17. The manga will end in three chapters, likely on November 16.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc will premiere in January.