PlayStation VR2 Launches on February 22; PlayStation 5 Crosses 25 Million Units Worldwide

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it will launch PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality (VR) system for the PlayStation 5 console, on February 22, 2023. PS VR2 will launch as a standalone product for US$549.99, and as a bundle with the Horizon Call of the Mountain game for US$599.99. A PS VR2 Sense controller charging station will launch on the same day. Pre-orders will open on November 15, but customers can register for pre-orders.

Sony Interactive Entertainment also revealed in its consolidated financial results for the second quarter (July-September) for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023 that the PS5 has crossed 25 million units in sales worldwide. The company sold 3.3 million PS5 consoles during the second quarter.

The PlayStation VR2 system is a new version of the earlier PS VR headset for the PlayStation 4, and it has two sets of peripherals: the PlayStation VR2 headset itself, and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. The headset is capable of rendering 4K HDR video with each OLED display at 2000x2040 resolution at 90/120hz per eye, with a 110° field of vision. It will also include inside-out tracking for headset and controllers, eye tracking, and 3D audio. Both the PS VR2 headset and the PS VR2 Sense controllers will feature haptic feedback.

The original PS VR heaset shipped in October 2016. Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios president Shūhei Yoshida had unveiled the headset at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) event in 2014, and Sony revealed the headset's updated model at GDC in March 2015.

Sony had sold over 20 million units of the PS5 worldwide last June. As of July 2021, Sony had sold over 10 million units of the PS5 worldwide since its launch in November 2020, making the PS5 Sony 's fastest-selling console.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99.