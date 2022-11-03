Ascendent Animation Reveals Show Time! Anime's English Dub Cast

Ascendent Animation revealed on Tuesday the cast for its English dub of Showtime! ~Uta no O-nee-san Datte Shitai~ (Even the Songstress Wants to Do It), the adaptation of Mai Girigiri 's Showtime! ~Minami O-nee-san Datte H Shitai~ (Even Miss Minami Wants to Have Sex) manga. The cast includes:

Additional voices include Steven Aries , Carlette Odemwingie , Damien Snapp , Clarice Ljóma , Zack Maher , Shane Tay , Sean Tay , Reggie Lussier , Chasity Conner , Ruben O'Neill , Venus Carey , Danielle McRae , Reece Bridger , and Bonnie Gordon .

The staff for the dub includes ADR Director P.M. Seymour , translator Kevin Frane , ADR engineer Steve Warky Nunez , timer Jonathon Hinga , ADR mixer Steve Warky Nunez , and localization supervisor Kevin Frane . Paul Davey , Danny Miller , Brian Rollins , Sean Tay , and Shane Tay are credited for quality assurance. No Studio In Particular is credited for talent sourcing. Katrina Caffeine is the office manager. K. Cornell Kellum is the executive producer.

Ascendent Animation describes the anime:

After the passing of Shoji's wife, “The Sing Along! Show” became a crux of healing for him and his young daughter Kana. After a chance meeting with the show's beautiful singing starlet, Minami, Shoji tries to start up a relationship—but is this single father ready to handle the realities of dating a TV personality? And can Minami ever find love working in an industry that requires her to keep up a pure and innocent appearance?

Unlike many of the previous AnimeFesta projects, the main cast is the same for both the "on-air version" and the more explicit "premium version" of the anime.

The anime's premium version premiered first on the AnimeFesta service, followed by the on-air version on the same day last October. AnimeFesta 's YouTube channel and other services also streamed the on-air version. The anime will have a second season that will premiere in January 2023 on BS11 and Tokyo MX , as well as the AnimeFesta service and other streaming sites.

Saburou Miura ( My Matchmaking Partner is a Student, An Aggressive Troublemaker ) directed and wrote the scripts for the anime at Rabbit Gate . Kenichi Hamazaki designed the characters, and LAZZ was the chief animation director.

Suiseisha published the manga in print in September 2021. Girigiri also released the manga under the different title Uta no O-nee-san Datte H Shitai ~Konna Kao, TV no Mae no Minna niwa Miserarenai yo .

Source: Press release