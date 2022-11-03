Ema Toyama Launches New Manga, Resumes Vampire Dormitory Manga in December

New fantasy manga is titled Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru.

The December issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ema Toyama will launch a new manga titled Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru. (The Witch Maid Knows the Queen's Secret) in the magazine's next issue on December 1.

The fantasy manga centers on Liz, a lonely girl who can see the future. She is employed as a new maid under Queen Shuliess, the queen of the Kingdom of Linfilia. The queen herself only desires to marry and produce an heir. But one day, Liz discovers the queen's secret.

The December issue of Nakayoshi also revealed that Toyama will resume her Vampire Dormitory manga (seen right) in the next issue on December 1. The manga had been on hiatus ever since ending its "first part" on July 1, and the manga's return will be the beginning of its "second part."

Toyama started the Vampire Dormitory manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in November 2018, and also launched the I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in April 2019. Kodansha Comics is publishing both of these manga from Toyama.

Toyama launched her award-winning Missions of Love ( Watashi ni xx Shinasai! ) romantic comedy manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2009 and ended it in June 2015. She published a sequel manga titled Watashi ni xx Shinasai! Couple-hen (Missions of Love - Couple Arc) in Nakayoshi from March to June 2018.

Kodansha Comics also released or is releasing Toyama's Aoba-kun's Confessions , Manga Dogs , I Am Here! , and Shugo Chara-chan! manga. Tokyopop previously published Toyama's Pixie Pop: Gokkun Pucho manga.