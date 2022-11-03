Obey Me! Manga Ends With Next Chapter

Manga adaptation of otome game launched in 2021

The official Twitter account of Mag Garden Kansai web comic magazine announced on Wednesday that Obey Me! The Comic , the manga adaptation of the romance simulation mobile game Obey Me! – One Master to Rule Them All will end in its next chapter on December 1.

The manga's 12th chapter launched on Wednesday.

Subaru Nitō launched the manga adaptation in the Mag Garden Kansai web comic magazine in November 2021. NTT Solmare Corp's MangaPlaza manga website released the series in English in January. Mag Garden published the manga's first compiled book volume physically in Japan on March 14.

The otome game centers on a human who is selected to become an exchange student at RAD, a school for demons. Awaiting the protagonist are seven demon brothers each with a unique personality. The game app by NTT Solmare Corporation is part of the overall Shall We Date? series of otome games.

The game inspired an anime that debuted with English subtitles on the official YouTube channel for the Obey Me! game app in July 2021. Funimation also streamed the anime, and it describes the story:

Based on the popular mobile game of the same name, the Obey Me! anime is a series of shorts depicting the lives of the brothers from the game. It's the perfect complement to the story you already know and love!

The anime's second season launched in July.