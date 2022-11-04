Butt Detective Gets 15 New Episodes in April 2023

NHK announced on Friday that the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime will get 15 more new episodes starting in April 2023. The new episodes will feature the titular character's father Oshiri Dandy and the phantom thief. The company unveiled a visual:

The anime's official website also revealed that November 4 is Butt Detective 's birthday, with the pun that the date's number 11/04 can be read a "ii oshi(ri) no hi" or "good butt day."

The first three episodes of the television anime premiered on NHK E Tele in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since. The anime premiered 13 new episodes for the anime last April.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty , the franchise 's first feature-length film, opened in Japan last March. The film sees the franchise 's titular character against criminal mastermind Professor Shiriarty (a play on Sherlock Holmes' arch-nemesis Professor Moriarty).

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu (Butt Detective the Movie: The Secret of Sufūre Island), the previous film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2021 as part of last year's Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus project. While Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty is the fourth Butt Detective film, it is the first standalone feature-length film.

Poplar published Troll 's first Oshiri Tantei picture book in Japan in 2012, and the series has more than 9 million copies in print. The franchise has also inspired a stage musical. A Nintendo Switch game launched in November 2021.