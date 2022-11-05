News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Bayonetta 3 debuts at #2, Star Ocean: The Divine Force PS4 version debuts at #3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|51,547
|3,235,701
|2
|NSw
|Bayonetta 3
|Nintendo
|October 28
|41,285
|41,285
|3
|PS4
|Star Ocean: The Divine Force
|Square Enix
|October 27
|27,001
|27,001
|4
|PS4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Activision
|October 28
|24,371
|24,371
|5
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27
|23,297
|23,297
|6
|PS5
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Activision
|October 28
|17,710
|17,710
|7
|PS5
|Star Ocean: The Divine Force
|Square Enix
|October 27
|17,177
|17,177
|8
|NSw
|Aquarium.
|Entergram
|October 27
|13,199
|13,199
|9
|NSw
|Persona 5: Royal
|Atlus
|October 21
|12,040
|58,038
|10
|NSw
|Needy Streamer Overload
|WSS playground
|October 27
|11,693
|11,693
|11
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|11,440
|180,878
|12
|PS4
|Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition
|CAPCOM
|October 28
|6,188
|6,188
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,840
|2,833,114
|14
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,163
|4,883,733
|15
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|4,867
|210,951
|16
|NSw
|Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 20
|4,679
|28,748
|17
|PS5
|Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition
|CAPCOM
|October 28
|4,219
|4,219
|18
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|3,344
|761,333
|19
|NSw
|NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
|Square Enix
|October 6
|3,170
|48,167
|20
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|3,118
|59,204
Source: Famitsu