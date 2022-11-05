×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Bayonetta 3 debuts at #2, Star Ocean: The Divine Force PS4 version debuts at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: October 24-30

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 51,547 3,235,701
2 NSw Bayonetta 3 Nintendo October 28 41,285 41,285
3 PS4 Star Ocean: The Divine Force Square Enix October 27 27,001 27,001
4 PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Activision October 28 24,371 24,371
5 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27 23,297 23,297
6 PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Activision October 28 17,710 17,710
7 PS5 Star Ocean: The Divine Force Square Enix October 27 17,177 17,177
8 NSw Aquarium. Entergram October 27 13,199 13,199
9 NSw Persona 5: Royal Atlus October 21 12,040 58,038
10 NSw Needy Streamer Overload WSS playground October 27 11,693 11,693
11 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 11,440 180,878
12 PS4 Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition CAPCOM October 28 6,188 6,188
13 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,840 2,833,114
14 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,163 4,883,733
15 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 4,867 210,951
16 NSw Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Bandai Namco Entertainment October 20 4,679 28,748
17 PS5 Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition CAPCOM October 28 4,219 4,219
18 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 3,344 761,333
19 NSw NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Square Enix October 6 3,170 48,167
20 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 3,118 59,204

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 17-23
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives