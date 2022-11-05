×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 24-30

your name. aired on NTV with 9.9% rating

Makoto Shinkai's your name. anime film aired on NTV on Friday, October 28 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.9% rating.

The One Piece Film Z anime aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, October 29 at 9:55 p.m. and earned a 5.6% rating.

Makoto Shinkai's 5 Centimeters Per Second and The Garden of Words anime films aired back-to-back on NTV on Monday, October 24 at 1:59 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.

This week's episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, October 28 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 7.3% rating.

The Sazae-san anime did not air a new episode this week.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Detective Conan NTV October 29 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 30 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.1
My Hero Academia Season 6 NTV October 29 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.4
One Piece Fuji TV October 30 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.7
Doraemon TV Asahi October 29 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 29 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.4
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury TBS October 30 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 3.1
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi October 30 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 29 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 29 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.1

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

