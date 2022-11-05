News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Makoto Shinkai's your name. anime film aired on NTV on Friday, October 28 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.9% rating.
The One Piece Film Z anime aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, October 29 at 9:55 p.m. and earned a 5.6% rating.
Makoto Shinkai's 5 Centimeters Per Second and The Garden of Words anime films aired back-to-back on NTV on Monday, October 24 at 1:59 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.
This week's episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, October 28 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 7.3% rating.
The Sazae-san anime did not air a new episode this week.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 29 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.7
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 30 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.1
|My Hero Academia Season 6
|NTV
|October 29 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 30 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.7
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 29 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.4
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 29 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
|TBS
|October 30 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.1
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|October 30 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.6
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|October 29 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.4
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|October 29 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.1
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)