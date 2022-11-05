Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 24-30

Makoto Shinkai 's your name. anime film aired on NTV on Friday, October 28 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 9.9% rating.

The One Piece Film Z anime aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, October 29 at 9:55 p.m. and earned a 5.6% rating.

Makoto Shinkai 's 5 Centimeters Per Second and The Garden of Words anime films aired back-to-back on NTV on Monday, October 24 at 1:59 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.

This week's episode of the new live-action series of Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru 's Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga aired on TBS on Friday, October 28 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 7.3% rating.



The Sazae-san anime did not air a new episode this week.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)