Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari TV Anime Premieres in January
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
This year's 49th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the television anime of Onigunsō's Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari manga will premiere in January.
The anime stars:
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Hyōma Kunato
- Yūki Takada as Botan Nagatsuki
- Chikahiro Kobayashi as Nagi
- Reina Ueda as Yu
- Aimi Tanaka as Kagami
- Yoshiki Nakajima as Suzuri
- Miyuki Sawashiro as Haori
Ryuichi Kimura (Kemono Friends 2, Aikatsu!) is directing the series at BN Pictures. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door) is in charge of series composition. Shiori Fujisawa is designing the characters. John Kanda and XELIK are composing the music.
Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.
Onigunsō launched the manga in Shueisha's Miracle Jump magazine in April 2014, and the manga switched to Ultra Jump in January 2016. The manga also runs on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website.
Update: Character promotional video added.
Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 49
