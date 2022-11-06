×
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari TV Anime Premieres in January

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Character promotional video streamed

This year's 49th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the television anime of Onigunsō's Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari manga will premiere in January.

The anime stars:

Ryuichi Kimura (Kemono Friends 2, Aikatsu!) is directing the series at BN Pictures. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door) is in charge of series composition. Shiori Fujisawa is designing the characters. John Kanda and XELIK are composing the music.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

Onigunsō launched the manga in Shueisha's Miracle Jump magazine in April 2014, and the manga switched to Ultra Jump in January 2016. The manga also runs on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website.

Update: Character promotional video added.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 49

