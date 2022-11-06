Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break Anime Takes 1-Week Break Due to Rugby Airing

6th episode will not air on November 13, will air on November 20 instead

NHK revealed on Sunday that the sixth episode of Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break , the fifth anime season of Wataru Watanabe 's Yowamushi Pedal manga, will air on November 20 instead of November 13, due to a rugby match airing on November 13.

The anime premiered on NHK on October 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Osamu Nabeshima is returning to direct the series and Kurasumi Sunayama ( Bakuon!! ) is returning to work on scripts. Yukiko Ban ( Yowamushi Pedal movie) is again designing the characters and Hiroyuki Horiuchi is designing the bikes. Kan Sawada is returning to compose the music. TMS Entertainment is again producing the animation. 04 Limited Sazabys performs the opening theme song "Keep going" and Novelbright performs the ending theme song "PRIDE."

The first season of the television anime premiered in 2013. The second season, titled Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road , premiered in Japan in 2014 and ended in March 2015. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation , the series' third season, premiered in January 2017. Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line , the fourth season, premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all four seasons as they aired.

Wataru Watanabe launched the original Yowamushi Pedal manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2008. The story of the original manga centers around Sakamichi Onoda, an otaku at Sōhoku High School. He loves anime and games so much, that he would ride his commuter bicycle to and from Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in a 90-kilometer (about 60-mile) round trip over steep slopes after school. Onoda's life changes when he encounters his school's cycling team, and he ends up joining the competitive sport of bicycle racing. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.