Crunchyroll Adds Sword Art Online Progressive, Laid-Back Camp, Psycho-Pass Anime Films

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will stream the following anime films on Thursdays in November:

November 17

November 24

Kazuyoshi Katayama and Sunrise 's film adaptation of Yuji Iwahara 's King of Thorn manga held its world premiere at Spain's Sitges Film Festival in October 2009. The film opened in Japan in 2010. Funimation streamed the film.

The Origin ~Spirits of the Past~ debuted in 2006. Funimation released the film on DVD in 2007, and re-released it on Blu-ray Disc in 2009. Crunchyroll had previously streamed the film, but then removed it in 2018.

Psycho-Pass : The Movie opened in January 2015. The film is based on the original Psycho-Pass sci-fi television anime series, which premiered in 2012. Funimation released the anime series and films on home video. Production on the franchise 's latest work, the Gekijō-Ban Psycho-Pass Providence film, has been green-lit.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, opened in Japan in October 2021, and topped the box office in its first weekend. Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Kuraki Yūyami no Scherzo (Scherzo of a Dark Dusk), the second film, opened in Japan on October 22, after production delays caused by COVID-19.

Crunchyroll will stream the U.S. premiere of the Laid-Back Camp the Movie ( Eiga Yurukyan△ , pictured right) anime film on November 18 at this year's Anime NYC event. The film opened in Japan on July 1. Afro's original Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga is inspiring a third television anime season.

Source: Press release