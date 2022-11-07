Dances with the Dragons Light Novel Series Enters Last Arc

Final arc begins in light novel's 22nd volume in December

Shogakukan listed the 22nd volume of Labo Asai 's Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons (lit: Even So, Sinners Dance with Dragons: Dances with the Dragons ) light novel as the start of its final arc.

The light novel's final arc will have a three-month continuous publication starting with the 22nd volume, which will ship on December 20, followed by the 23rd volume, which will ship on January 18.

The light novel's most recent 21st volume was published four years ago, in March 2018.

The story revolves around "jushiki" (lit. spell equations), the equations that govern the quantum constant "h" of action, change the laws of physics at the local scale, give birth to TNT explosives and poison gas, and cause incredible physical phenomena such as plasma and nuclear fusion. Two "jushikishi" (spell equationists) who use jushiki in battle are Gayus (who deals with bad luck with tact) and the beautiful but cruel sword-wielder Gigina. These two bounty hunters are caught up in a battle with dragons in the city of Eridana and in the intrigue of great nations.

Shogakukan describes the story as the "ultimate work that founded the dark light novel genre that changed the concept of light novels."

Asai launched the Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru novel series with illustrations by Miyagi in 2003, and switched publishers from Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko to Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko in 2008. (After the publisher switch, Asai rewrote the story and added the Dances with the Dragons subtitle to its title.) Illustrator Zain replaced Miyagi starting in the 14th volume of Gagaga Bunko's run. Yaku Haibara adapted the story into manga in Kadokawa 's Beans Ace magazine, and Kadokawa published one volume in 2006. The series has also inspired several drama CDs.

The light novels inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English simuldub of the anime.