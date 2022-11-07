Kariage-kun Live-Action Series Reveals More Cast

The official Twitter account for the BS Shochiku Tokyu channel announced more cast members for it and AOI Pro. 's live-action series of Masashi Ueda 's four-panel comedy manga Kariage-kun on Monday.

The cast includes:

Jonio Iwai (upper left in image above) as Ryūji Kimura, Kariage's constantly angry boss

Hina Higuchi as (top center) as Ayaka Shimizu, an original character and the show's heroine

Yōichi Nukumizu (upper right) as Tōkichi Kinoshita, Yū's father, and president Honyara Industries

Kaoru Noguchi (bottom left) as Yūko Ōta, an assistant manager who is the only one who speaks out against the president's sexual harassment

Yōsuke Ōmizu (bottom right) as Yū Kinoshita, the spoiled son of Tōkichi

Junki Tozuka (Kamen Rider Wizard, seen below) stars as the titular Kariage.

The weekly series — the manga's first live-action adaptation — will premiere on BS Shochiku Tokyu on January 7, 2023 at 11:00 p.m.

Yōhei Osabe and Masashi Komura are directing the series, while theatrical troupe Europe Kikaku and Yuka Arai are credited for the scripts, in collaboration with Makoto Ueda .

Ueda's Kariage-kun manga centers on the titular Shōta Kariage, an office worker who stirs up all sorts of trouble due to his misunderstandings and general ignorance of society.

Ueda launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 1980. In 1999, the manga moved to both Manga Town and Manga Town Original magazines. In 2010, it ended its serialization in Manga Town Original , but began serialization in Weekly Taishū while maintaining the Manga Town serialization. The manga is still ongoing with 67 volumes as of this year.

The manga inspired a 1989 television anime adaptation.

Ueda's Furiten-kun manga also inspired a film and OVA , while his Kobo-chan manga inspired a television anime. He is also currently serializing Shin Furiten-kun (New Furiten-kun) in Takeshobo 's Manga Life .