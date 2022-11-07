KLab Obtains Rights to Make My Hero Academia Online Games for Release Worldwide Outside of China

Company plans to develop several games

Game developer KLab announced on Monday that it has acquired rights to make My Hero Academia online games for release worldwide outside of mainland China.

The company is planning to develop several online games that players and the franchise's fans all over the world can play.

KLab is known for games such as Love Live! School Idol Festival, Bleach: Brave Souls , and Captain Tsubasa : Dream Team .

Kōhei Horikoshi launched the My Hero Academia manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The anime adaptation's sixth season premiered on October 1, and is set to air for two continuous cours (quarter of a year). Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs in Japan, and started streaming the English dub on October 15.

Sources: KLab, Gamer