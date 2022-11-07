One Piece Film Red Earns US$9.4 Million to Rank #2 in U.S. Opening Weekend

Film ranked below Black Adam

The One Piece Film Red anime earned an estimated total of US$9,475,251 in its first three days in the United States to rank #2 overall in the U.S. box office for the weekend. It is below the estimated US$18,520,299 gross for Black Adam's second weekend.

The film's revised combined opening day total was US$4,826,670 in 2,367 theaters. (The opening day tally includes the Thursday preview screenings, which earned US$1,696,124.) The opening day numbers narrowly beat out Black Adam to rank at #1 for Friday earnings only.

Comparatively, Crunchyroll 's release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero earned a combined opening-day total of US$10,745,264 in 3,007 locations in the U.S. in August. The film earned US$20.1 million to top its opening weekend in North America. Also comparatively, the previous One Piece film One Piece Stampede opened in the U.S. as an event screening in 2019 and earned a total of US$1,308,571.

Crunchyroll released One Piece Film Red in the United States and Canada on Friday, and in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday. GKIDS , Annecy, and Variety magazine's Animation Is Film Festival hosted the English dub 's world premiere on October 22.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #9 all-time highest-earning film in Japan. The film has sold a total of 12.79 million tickets in Japan, and has earned a cumulative total of 17,743,631,490 yen (about US$119 million) as of October 30.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Sources: Email correspondence, Box Office Mojo