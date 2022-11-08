Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Spinoff Manga Gets New Short Story Collection Novel

3rd volume of short story collection novel gets release on December 19

Shueisha 's Jump J-Books website is listing that Hirohiko Araki 's Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) spinoff manga is getting a third short story collection novel volume titled Kishibe Rohan wa Taorenai (Rohan Kishibe Does Not Fall), which will get a release on December 19. Novelist Ballad Kitaguni is writing the short story collection novel, which will have three different stories.

The first two short story collection novel volumes were published continuously in June and July 2018. The first volume is titled Kishibe Rohan wa Sakebanai (Rohan Kishibe Does Not Shout, pictured right), with stories by Kitaguni, Yusuke Iba, Mirei Miyamoto, and Ryō Yoshigami .

The second novel volume is titled Kishibe Rohan wa Tawamurenai (Rohan Kishibe Does Not Frolic), with stories by Kitaguni, Miyamoto, and Yoshigami. Araki is credited with the original story in all three novel volumes.

The Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan spinoff manga's 11th story titled "Dripping Gahō-hen" (Dripping Art Technique) debuted in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on April 5, with its second part premiering on May 19.

NHK announced in August that the live-action mini-series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is getting a third installment on the NHK General in December.

The anime studio david production adapted two Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan stories as original anime DVDs . The "Fugō Mura" (Millionaire Village) episode was available for people who purchased all 13 DVD or Blu-ray Disc volumes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable anime in 2017. The "Mutsukabezaka" (Mutsukabe Hill) episode was bundled with the manga's second volume in 2018. Crunchyroll screened the overseas premiere of "Fugō Mura" at its Crunchyroll Expo event in August 2019. The studio david production then produced two new episodes, "Zange-shitsu" (Confessional Room) and "The Run," which played at nine screenings at six cities in Japan between December 2020 and March 2021.

Netflix began streaming the anime globally in February 2021 with lead actor Landon McDonald .

Source: Jump J-Books