Dark Gathering Horror Anime Unveils Trailer, Visual, Main Cast

The official website for the television anime of Kenichi Kondō 's Dark Gathering manga unveiled the first promotional video, visual, and main cast:

The cast includes:

Yū Sasahara as Yayoi Hо̄zuki

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Keitarо̄ Gentо̄ga

Kana Hanazawa as Eiko Hо̄zuki

The anime will premiere in 2023.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( FLCL Progressive , Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Space Battleship Tiramisu ) is directing the anime at OLM.

Kondō ( Cheer Danshi!! GO BREAKERS manga) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in March 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 10th volume on August 4, and it will publish the 11th volume on December 2.

Viz Media licensed the manga.

The manga centers on Keitarō Gentōga, who has the ability to be a spirit medium. In junior high school, he got someone else wrapped up in a spirit possession incident, and he has been a shut-in for more than two years. As he reintroduces himself to society as a private tutor, he meets a genius girl named Yayoi Hōzuki. Yayoi is instantly able to tell that Keitarō has skill as a spirit medium, and she invites him to go with her to a haunted location. The two then start their journey capturing evil spirits.