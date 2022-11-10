Voice Actress Hinaki Yano Diagnosed with COVID-19

Sony Music Artists announced on Thursday that voice actress Hinaki Yano has been diagnosed with COVID-19. After feeling in poor physical condition on Wednesday, she took a PCR test. She is recovering under the guidance of a health center.

The upcoming "YANO HINAKI 2nd LIVE～Tear drops～" concert is still scheduled for November 19-20, but it may be canceled depending on Yano's condition.

Yano plays Kitasan Black in Uma Musume Pretty Derby , Yu Takasaki in Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club , Suzune Miyama in Selection Project , and Momoe Sawaki in Wonder Egg Priority .