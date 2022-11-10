×
News
Voice Actress Hinaki Yano Diagnosed with COVID-19

posted on by Alex Mateo
Uma Musume Pretty Derby actress' upcoming concert may be canceled

Sony Music Artists announced on Thursday that voice actress Hinaki Yano has been diagnosed with COVID-19. After feeling in poor physical condition on Wednesday, she took a PCR test. She is recovering under the guidance of a health center.

The upcoming "YANO HINAKI 2nd LIVE～Tear drops～" concert is still scheduled for November 19-20, but it may be canceled depending on Yano's condition.

Yano plays Kitasan Black in Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Yu Takasaki in Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club, Suzune Miyama in Selection Project, and Momoe Sawaki in Wonder Egg Priority.

Source: Hinaki Yano's Twitter account via Otakomu

