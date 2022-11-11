A Kiss With a Cat Manga Ends on December 13

The December issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Friday that Miko Senri 's A Kiss with a Cat ( Neko to Kiss ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on December 13. The manga's sixth volume will be the final volume.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally in English. The company describes the manga:

Erina loves cats more than anything, even though she looks like the haughty-princess type who could have any guy she wants. But even with his cat-like name, she can't stand her aloof classmate, Nekoyama-kun. But when she rescues a hurt kitty in her yard and gives it a perfect, snuggly kiss...she suddenly finds a very human Nekoyama-kun in her room? What gives?!

Senri launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in August 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on September 13. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's fourth volume on September 13.