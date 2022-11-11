Gungrave G.O.R.E Game Streams Overview Trailer

Game launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC on November 22

Prime Matter began streaming an overview trailer for Iggymob's Gungrave G.O.R.E ( Gungrave Gore ) game on Friday:

The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 22.

The game was originally slated for release in December 2019 but was delayed to 2020, though it did not launch that year either. Koch Media 's new publishing label Prime Matter will publish the game.

Yasuhiro Nightow , a veteran of the previous Gungrave games and anime, is returning as "image director." Iggymob's Jun is the producer, and DJ Heo is the planning designer. Musai is designing the sound.

Iggymob is developing the game with Unreal Engine 4, and is aiming to develop the game with a higher quality and scale than Gungrave VR , the prequel to Gungrave G.O.R.E .

Tetsuya Shibata ( Final Fantasy XV, Devil May Cry ) and Yoshino Aoki ( Final Fantasy XV, Breath of Fire ) are composing the soundtrack.

The cast includes:

Tomokazu Seki as Brandon "Beyond the Grave" Heat

Fumihiko Tachiki as Bunji Kugashira

Kumi Sakuma as Mika Asagi

Akio Ohtsuka as Zell Condorbrave

Masami Iwasaki as Ganpo Essex

Masumi Asano as Cheni Quartz Angel

Marvelous USA subsidiary XSEED Games released Korean video game publisher Blueside and Korean developer Iggymob's Gungrave VR game for PlayStation VR in Europe and North America in December 2018. The Gungrave VR U.N standalone second episode launched simultaneously. The digital versions of the games are available individually, and physical versions of the games are also available together in the GUNGRAVE VR: Loaded Coffin Edition . Gungrave VR is XSEED Games' first VR release, and it shipped in Japan in December 2017.