Shinyaku Kani Kōsen Manga Ends on November 25

Sci-fi remake of Takiji Kobayashi's Kani Kōsen proletarian novel launched in June 2021

This year's 22nd issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Shigemitsu Harada and Shinjirō 's Shinyaku Kani Kōsen (The Crab Cannery Ship: New Testament) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on November 25.

The manga references communist Takiji Kobayashi's proletarian novel Kani Kōsen (The Crab Cannery Ship), and the manga is loosely based on the novel, which debuted in 1929 and was banned by the Imperial Japanese government. The book tells the story of the struggle of crab boat workers whose labor is exploited.

The science-fiction manga is set in a world where all the world's oceans have evaporated, and gigantic versions of sea creatures travel through air currents in the sky. For the honor of the nation, crab canning ships and their crew labor to catch giant crabs. Ruka and Hiiragi were once sold off to an orphanage, and now work among the exploited crew members of one such ship, hoping to one day pay off their debts and be free. But when Ruka snaps back and retaliates against their boat's tyrannical captain Kujō, their destiny changes.

Harada and Shinjirō launched the manga in Young Animal in June 2021. Hakusensha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume digitally on September 29. While Hakusensha published the manga's first and second volumes both digitally and physically, it published the third and fourth volumes only digitally.

Harada wrote two different manga spinoffs for Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga. The first, Cells at Work! Code Black , launched in Kodansha 's Morning magazine and the Weekly D Morning digital manga magazine in June 2018, and ended in January 2021. Issei Hatsuyoshi drew the manga. The second, Hataraku Saibō Lady (Cells at Work! Lady), launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in January 2020, and ended on September 26. Akari Otokawa drew the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Cells at Work! Code Black in English.

Shinjirō ended his 13-volume Taboo Tattoo manga in June 2017. Yen Press is publishing the manga in North America. The manga inspired a 12-episode anime adaptation that premiered in 2016, and Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Shinjirō ended his 14-volume manga adaptation of Gen Urobuchi and Type-Moon 's Fate/Zero light novel series in May 2017. The series received an extra chapter in June 2017. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga in North America.