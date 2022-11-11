×
Udon Ent. Produces Street Fighter 6 Comic

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
CAPCOM's new installment of mainstay fighting game franchise debuts in 2023

Udon Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with CAPCOM to produce Street Fighter 6: The Comic Book Series, a new comic book based on CAPCOM's upcoming Street Fighter 6 fighting game. The announcement did not reveal any further details.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2023.

The game's returning characters includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V. New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

Source: Press release

