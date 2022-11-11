News
Udon Ent. Produces Street Fighter 6 Comic
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Udon Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with CAPCOM to produce Street Fighter 6: The Comic Book Series, a new comic book based on CAPCOM's upcoming Street Fighter 6 fighting game. The announcement did not reveal any further details.
The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2023.
The game's returning characters includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V. New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.
Source: Press release