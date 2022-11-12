Forspoken Game's Trailer Highlights Athia

PS5, PC game launches on January 24

The official YouTube channel for Square Enix began streaming a third "deep dive" trailer for its Forspoken game on Thursday. The trailer highlights the game's world Athia and features of its map.

Map and gameplay features highlighted in the video include Spellcraft Challenges, Founts of Blessing, trading spots, Locked Labyrinths, the Partha mini-game, photo spots, Tantas Familiars, and combat challenges.

Previous "deep dive" videos highlighted magic parkour and magic combat.

The PlayStation 5 and PC game will launch on January 24, 2023. The game was originally scheduled to launch on May 24, but Square Enix had delayed the game to October 11 to polish it, and then delayed it again to the current January 24 release date "as a result of ongoing discussions with key partners."

The game's console exclusivity period ends two years after the game's release.

Sony describes the story:

Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the beautiful and cruel land of Athia with a magical, sentient bracelet wrapped around her arm. Her new, cynical companion “Cuff” helps Frey navigate through the sprawling landscapes of Athia. In search of a way home, Frey will battle monstrous creatures, confront the powerful Tantas, and uncover secrets that awaken something much more from within.

Ella Balinska will play the main character Frey Holland. The game centers on Frey as she uses magical powers to survive. Frey's Magic Parkour abilities include Flow, Rush, Shimmy, Scale, Soar, Zip, Float, and Glide.

Square Enix describes Forspoken as a story-led, action/adventure game. Square Enix subsidiary studio Luminous Productions is developing the game, and it is designing the game specifically for the PS5.

Sony first announced the game as Project Athia in June 2020.

Square Enix established the Luminous Productions studio, headed by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata , in 2018. Tabata resigned from both Square Enix and Luminous Productions in October 2018.