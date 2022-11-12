Lonely Castle in the Mirror Anime Film's 2nd Trailer, Behind-the-Scenes Video Streamed

Film opens in Japan on December 23

Shochiku began streaming a second trailer on Saturday for the anime film of Mizuki Tsujimura 's Lonely Castle in the Mirror ( Kagami no Kojō ) novel. The video previews Yuri 's theme song "Merry Go Round."

Shochiku is also streaming a five-minute behind-the-scenes video for the film. The video outlines the story, and features comments from the voice actors and director Keiichi Hara .

The film will open in Japan on December 23, and stars:

Additional cast members for the film include: Akiko Yajima , Karen Miyama , Ayaka Yoshimura , and Anji Ikehata .

Keiichi Hara ( Colorful , Miss Hokusai , The Wonderland ) is directing the film at A-1 Pictures . Miho Maruo , who wrote the script for Hara's Miss Hokusai and The Wonderland films, is penning the script. Keigo Sasaki ( Blue Exorcist , ERASED , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director. Russian artist Ilya Kuvshinov , who drew the character designs for The Wonderland , is credited for visual concept and castle design. Harumi Fuuki , who has composed the music for Hara's prior films, is returning. Shochiku is distributing the film.

Doubleday released the novel in English in April 2021, and it describes the story:

In a tranquil neighbourhood of Tokyo, seven teenagers wake to find their bedroom mirrors are shining. At a single touch, they are pulled from their lonely lives to a wondrous castle filled with winding stairways, watchful portraits and twinkling chandeliers. In this new sanctuary, they are confronted with a set of clues leading to a hidden room where one of them will be granted a wish. But there's a catch: if they don't leave the castle by five o'clock, they will be punished. As time passes, a devastating truth emerges: only those brave enough to share their stories will be saved.

Tsujimura ( Anime Supremacy! novel, writer for Naoshi Arakawa 's A School Frozen in Time manga) released the original novel in Japan in 2017. It won the 2018 Japan Booksellers' Award, topped Da Vinci magazine's Book of the Year list in 2017, and won the grand prize in the King's Brunch Book Prize 2017. Erewhon released a hardcover English edition of the novel on October 18.