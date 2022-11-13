Black Clover Manga Takes 2-Week Break Due to Author's Health

Manga will return in magazine's 52nd issue on November 28

This year's 50th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga is on a two-week break and will return in the magazine's 52nd issue on November 28. The manga was absent from the magazine's 50th issue, and will also be absent in the 51st issue.

The magazine stated the break is due to the author coming down with a "sudden illness."

Tabata launched the Black Clover manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally. The manga's 33rd compiled volume shipped on November 4. Viz Media shipped the 30th volume in English on September 6.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

The franchise 's upcoming film, titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover : Mahо̄tei no Ken ), will debut worldwide on Netflix and open in theaters in Japan on March 31, 2023.

The Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King mobile game will debut in the first half of 2023.