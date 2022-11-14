Ayu Watanabe's Arashi-kun no Dakimakura Manga Ends on January 13

The December issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed last Friday that Ayu Watanabe 's Arashi-kun no Dakimakura (Arashi's Hug Pillow) manga will end in the magazine's February 2023 issue on January 13.

The romance manga's story centers on a high school girl and a beautiful transfer student named Arashi Tsukinose who has insomnia. After sleeping together in the same bed, their relationship starts to deepen.

Watanabe launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on June 13.

Watanabe launched the LDK manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2009, and ended it in August 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 24th and final volume in October 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in North America. Watanabe launched a sequel to the manga titled LDK Pink in Bessatsu Friend on February 12, and the manga is serialized irregularly.

LDK inspired a live-action film starring Ayame Gōriki and Kento Yamazaki in April 2014. LDK Hitotsu Yane no Shita, "Suki" ga Futatsu (Two Loves Under One Roof), a new live-action film adaptation of the manga with a different cast, opened in Japan in March 2019.