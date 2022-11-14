Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game Adds Gyūtarō

Character launches as paid DLC on Wednesday in Japan

Aniplex began streaming a trailer for Sega 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) game, and it reveals that the game will add Gyūtarō as paid DLC on Wednesday in Japan.

Customers can purchase the character individually or as part of a character DLC pack.

The character DLC pack includes the following characters: Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District Arc), Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form), Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District Arc), Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District Arc), Daki, and Gyūtarō. The game is addding the content over five separate releases. The game released Tengen in July and Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) in August. Entertainment District arc versions of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke debuted as a set of three in September. The game released Daki in October.

The game shipped in Japan and released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game's Switch version launched in Japan on June 9 and in English on June 10.

The game previously had four free updates. The first update launched in November, and added Rui and Akaza as playable characters. The second update added Yahaba and Susamaru later that month. The third free update added Yushiro, Tamayo, and Enmu as playable DLC characters in December. The fourth update in August added Group Battles, which allows up to eight people to join a room and play matches against each other.

The game has 1 million copies in circulation worldwide. The 1 million is for copies in circulation that the company has released but not necessarily all sold. The number is not a sales statistic.

Sega Asia describes the game:

Become the Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game features a story mode that allows fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode lets players play as different characters. Playable characters include: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo, Shinobu Kochō, Kyōjurō Rengoku, Tanjiro Kamado (using Hinokami Kagura), and Murata. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu Tomioka as they appear in the Demon Slayer Academy shorts also joined the game as playable characters.