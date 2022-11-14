Handyman Saitō in Another World Anime Reveals New Promo Video, Ending Song

konoco performs anime's ending theme song

Kadokawa began streaming a new promotional video for the television anime adaptation of Kazutomo Ichitomo 's Benriya Saitō-san, Isekai ni Iku ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) manga on Monday. The video introduces Ririza and Gible's party. Kadokaw also revealed the anime's ending theme song "Hidamari no Saido" (Sunny Spot's Saturation) by konoco.

The anime previously announced its opening theme song titled "kaleidoscope" by Teary Planet . The anime's opening and ending theme song will release for sale in Japan on January 25.

The anime will premiere in January 2023.

The main cast includes:

Other cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.):

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc ) is directing the anime at C2C . Kenta Ihara ( Tomodachi Game ) is handling the series composition and script. Yōko Tanabe is designing the characters. Tomotaka Ohsumi ( Dagashi Kashi ) is composing the music. Yuichi Imaizumi ( So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is the sound director.

Ichitomo launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in 2018, and Kadokawa published the seventh volume on July 23. The company will publish the eighth volume on December 23. The manga has 450,000 copies in circulation, including digital copies.

The "heartwarming another world fantasy" manga centers on Saitō, an ordinary handyman who is reincarnated into another world. He forms a dungeon exploring party with Raelza, a beautiful and strong warrior; Morok, a powerful magician who due to his senility keeps forgetting spells; and Lafanpan, a cute but miserly fairy. His handyman experience is helpful for when they need to open a locked chest or fix their armor.

Kaiten Books is releasing Ichitomo's Shed that Skin, Ryugasaki-san! manga in English.



Source: Press release