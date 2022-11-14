Ryuya Suzuki's 'Lawless Love,' More Short Anime Win Awards at New Chitose Airport Int'l Animation Fest

Song Yungsung's "OUR 2," Satoshi Kikuya for "Beloved Animals,"'s "In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket," more win awards

The New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival 2022 event announced its winners on November 6. Ryuya Suzuki's "Lawless Love" animated short won the Japan Grand Prix award.

Song Yungsung's "OUR 2" animated short won the New Chitose Airport Award. The short also screened in the festival's Music Animation Competition.

Other Japanese animated short films that screened in competition won the following awards:

The Hokkaido Governor Award: Satoshi Kikuya's "Beloved Animals"

The DNP Award: Yōko Yuki 's "In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket"

's "In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket" The North Pacific Bank Award: Misa Nishihara's "Ogre, Curtain and Salt"

The Hokkaido Bank Award: Wei Man's "I Remember"

The Hokkaido Coca-Cola Award: Mayo Kobayashi's "Fourth Period Swimming Class"

The New Chitose Airport Pitch Award: "Poproy Station"

The festival also screened The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún , the feature-length anime adaptation of Nagabe 's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún manga , in its Featured Animation Competition; and Japanese animator Atsushi Wada, France's Miyu Productions , and Japan's New Deer's animated short titled "Bird in the Peninsula" in its International Competition for short films this year.

The festival took place from November 3–6 at the New Chitose Airport Theater in New Chitose Airport Terminal in Hokkaido. The event touts itself as "the world's only airport festival."

Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.

Source: New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival's website