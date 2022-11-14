The Game Awards 2022 Reveals Nominees

Elden Ring, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 nominated for Game of the Year

The Game Awards announced its list of 2022 nominees on Monday. The nominees for Game of the Year include FromSoftware and Bandai Namco 's Elden Ring and Monolith Soft and Nintendo 's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 . Other nominees include A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West , and Stray .

Elden Ring has also been nominated for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, and Best Role Playing. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 also received nominations for Best Score and Music and Best Role Playing.

Other nominees from Japanese game franchises, or developed or published by Japanese companies or their overseas subsidiaries, include:

The awards ceremony will be held on December 8.

Last year, Tales of Arise won Best Role Playing, Final Fantasy XIV won Best Ongoing Game and Best Community Support, Metroid Dread won Best Action/Adventure, Guilty Gear Strive won Best Fighting, Keiichi Okabe 's score for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 won Best Score and Music, Maggie Robertson won Best Performance for her role in Resident Evil Village , Resident Evil 4 won best VR/AR, and Elden Ring won Most Anticipated Game.

Source: Press release