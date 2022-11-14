News
The Game Awards 2022 Reveals Nominees
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Game Awards announced its list of 2022 nominees on Monday. The nominees for Game of the Year include FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's Elden Ring and Monolith Soft and Nintendo's Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Other nominees include A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray.
Elden Ring has also been nominated for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, and Best Role Playing. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 also received nominations for Best Score and Music and Best Role Playing.
Other nominees from Japanese game franchises, or developed or published by Japanese companies or their overseas subsidiaries, include:
- Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Best Action: Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
- Best Role Playing: Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
- Best Role Playing: Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo/The Pokémon Company)
- Best Role Playing: Triangle Strategy (Square Enix)
- Best Fighting: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (Bandai Namco)
- Best Fighting: The King of Fighters XV (SNK)
- Best Family: Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo)
- Best Family: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (/Ubisoft)
- Best Family: Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)
- Best Family: Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)
- Best Sim/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft)
- Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)
- Most Anticipated: Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Most Anticipated: Resident Evil 4 (CAPCOM)
- Most Anticipated: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
- Best Adaptation: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film (Sega/Paramount Pictures)
The awards ceremony will be held on December 8.
Last year, Tales of Arise won Best Role Playing, Final Fantasy XIV won Best Ongoing Game and Best Community Support, Metroid Dread won Best Action/Adventure, Guilty Gear Strive won Best Fighting, Keiichi Okabe's score for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 won Best Score and Music, Maggie Robertson won Best Performance for her role in Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 won best VR/AR, and Elden Ring won Most Anticipated Game.
Source: Press release