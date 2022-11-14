Voice Actress Yume Miyamoto Goes on Brief Hiatus Due to Health

Talent agency Gekidan Himawari announced on Monday that voice actress Yume Miyamoto will go on a brief hiatus due to poor health, but will do some work with restrictions.

The agency explained that Miyamoto has been feeling unwell since the end of October. The agency did not disclose Miyamoto's illness, but mentioned that the voice actress will prioritize getting treatment for the time being.

Miyamoto is best known for her roles as Rikka Takarada in the SSSS.Gridman anime, Mai Ninomiya in the Josee, The Tiger and the Fish anime film, and Maki Kuwana in the Blue Period television anime.

Miyamoto was recently cast in the Hikari no Ō fantasy television anime as the character Hotaru.

Miyamoto is currently voicing the role of Nika Nanaura in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury .

Sources: Gekidan Himawari, Comic Natalie