Yuriko Hara's Cocoon Entwined Manga Ends on December 12

The December issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine revealed last Friday that Yuriko Hara 's Cocoon Entwined ( Mayu, Matou ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on December 12.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Clad in school uniforms practically breathing with life are the girls of Hoshimiya Girls' Academy, their hair long and luxurious. When a certain "incident" rocks the academy, the hidden feelings these girls possess will be entwined in this pure girls' love story.

Hara launched the manga in Comic Beam magazine in February 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in April 2021. Yen Press published the manga's fourth volume on January 25.

