BookWalker Global Launches TATESC Comics Vertical-Scrolling Webcomic Brand in English

BookWalker Global announced on Wednesday that it will launch the TATESC Comics vertical-scrolling webcomic brand in English.

TATESC (pronounced ta-te-sk) stands for TATE (vertical) and SC (scrolling). Kadokawa launched the service in Japanese in August 2021.

TATESC features the following 24 launch titles:

A Blossom in the Snow Stands as a War God

Contract Between a Specter and a Servant

ENRA

Hero Raising Project

Inquisition

I'm a Villainess to be Poisoned, so Why am I Being Adored?

I Was a Sacrifice but Now I'm a Consort to a God?! ~All the Princesses are Fluffy~

Just Another Peculiar Day at Yasaka Real Estate: Now I Live With a Ghost

LILIES

Mysterious Dinner at Bistro Sangen-tei

Nanaki Yushiro's Collection of Mystic Stories

One Night I Threatened My Stalker and Made Him My Boyfriend

Speciality for the Fallen Knight

Story of My Fiancée

Villainess Outrage

A Polar Bear in Love

Bungo Stray Dogs

Interspecies Reviewers

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

Dead Moon Town

Le Gardenie: Love Note

Red Rain: Legends of Nusantara

Spirit Tamer

Stories After

The first five chapters of each series are available for free. Region restrictions of each series may vary by title.

Kadokawa stated the brand will include genres such as: isekai, fantasy, romance, comedy, and action. The brand will also include original titles as well as traditional manga and adaptations of light novels.

Kadokawa confirmed with ANN that some titles will be in full color and some will retain the black-and-white manga format. Some titles are being colorized and reformatted for the vertical-scrolling format, and others are created as vertical-scrolling manga. Kadokawa also stated the three publishers that are providing content to the brand include Kadokawa , Yen Press , and Kadokawa Gempak Starz .

The series will be available for purchase on an "à la carte" basis, with readers purchasing individual chapters. Kadokawa told ANN it does not plan to launch a subscription service for TATESC in the near future.

Kadokawa stated it recently completed a "major refresh" of the BookWalker app, "with an eye toward making it more browsable and user-friendly in anticipation of the TATESC launch."

Kadokawa additionally told ANN it plans to become "more aggressive" with multi-lingual releases. The company stated the titles on TATESC are available or will soon be available in Traditional and Simplified Chinese and Thai, "with other languages to follow."

Sources: Press release, email correspondence