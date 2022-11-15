Cosplay Photographer Kevin Lillard Passes Away

Lillard was active presence at U.S. conventions, compiling thousands of photographs on website

Cosplay photographer and writer Kevin Lillard passed away on November 8. His niece Michelle Lillard Wilson announced her uncle's passing on Tuesday, and noted that Lillard had been battling "major health issues."

Lillard is known to American anime fans as a prolific cosplay photographer. In the 2000s, Lillard maintained a busy schedule, traveling to dozens of conventions in the United States yearly, and taking hundreds of photographs at each convention. He compiled the photographs on his "A Fan's View" website, which remained active until 2009. AC Paradise maintains an archive of Lillard's photographs, with his permission.

Lillard also wrote articles on various American anime magazines, including Animerica , Newtype USA , Manga Max , and Super Manga Blast . He also published many of his photographs in these magazines.

Outside of American anime fandom, Lillard also worked as a reporter for The Indianapolis Star newspaper and the News/Gannett service, as a radio announcer in Indianapolis, and as an announcer in auto racing.

Source: Michelle Lillard Wilson