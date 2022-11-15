In/Spectre Anime Season's 3rd Video Reveals January 8 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Kyo Shirodaira and Chasiba Katase 's In/Spectre ( Kyokō Suiri or Invented Interface ) manga began streaming the third promotional video for the anime's second season on Wednesday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Yotogibanashi" (Tale for a Vigil) by KanoeRana , and also reveals the anime's January 8 premiere date.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 8, on BS NTV on January 9, and on Animax on January 14.

The season was originally slated to premiere in October 2022, but was delayed to January 2023. Crunchyroll will stream the series.

Keiji Gotoh ( Kiddy Grade , Endride , Sengoku Collection ) is returning to direct the second season of the anime at Brains Base , and Noboru Takagi ( Durarara!! , Golden Kamuy , Kuroko's Basketball ) is again in charge of the series scripts. Kentarou Matsumoto ( D-Frag! , animation director for In/Spectre season 1) is the character designer and chief animation director. NAS is producing the project. Mamoru Miyano , who plays Kurō and performed the first ending theme, will perform the second ending theme "Invincible Love."

The anime's first season was a Crunchyroll co-production and part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate. The series premiered in Japan in January 2020, and it aired 12 episodes. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the supernatural mystery romance:

When she was still just a girl, Kotoko was kidnapped by yokai. These spirits made her into a powerful intermediary between the spirit and human worlds, but this power came at a price: an eye and a leg. Now, years later, she watches out for dangerous yokai while developing feelings for a young man named Kuro, who is also special: an incident with a yokai has given him healing powers. He's surprised when Kotoko asks him to team up to handle renegade yokai, preserving the thin line between reality and the supernatural.

Katase launched the manga based on a 2011 novel by Shirodaira (Spiral, The Record of a Fallen Vampire , Blast of Tempest ) in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in April 2015.