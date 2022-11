One Piece Film Red Crosses US$12.7 Million in U.S.

Film earns US$1,447,807 over weekend

The One Piece Film Red anime crossed US$12,768,073 in its second week in the United States, ranking at #8 at the U.S. box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned an estimated US$483,532 on Friday, US$559,275 on Saturday, and US$405,000 on Sunday, earning a total of US$1,447,807 over the weekend.

Box Office Mojo lists the film's worldwide gross as US$151,771,841.

The film earned US$9,323,267 in its first three days in the United States to rank #2 overall in the U.S. box office for its opening weekend. The film's revised combined opening day total was US$4,832,066 in 2,367 theaters. (The opening day tally includes the Thursday preview screenings, which earned US$1,696,124.)

Comparatively, the previous One Piece film One Piece Stampede opened in the U.S. as an event screening in 2019 and earned a total of US$1,308,571.

Crunchyroll released One Piece Film Red in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. GKIDS , Annecy, and Variety magazine's Animation Is Film Festival hosted the English dub 's world premiere on October 22.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #9 all-time highest-earning film in Japan. The film has sold a total of 13.16 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 18,250,210,670 yen (about US$129 million) as of November 14.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Sources: Email correspondence, Box Office Mojo (link 2)