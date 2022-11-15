Tokyo Revengers Manga Gets Special Arc, Tokyo Revengers Extra Spinoff Serialization

This year's 51st issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Ken Wakui will reveal a special arc for his Tokyo Revengers manga at a large-scale exhibition in Roppongi, Tokyo around November 2023. The magazine also revealed that it is serializing Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga based on his Tokyo Revengers series.

The eight-chapter Tokyo Revengers Extra manga follows the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang. The first chapter is titled "The wounded tiger." The extra manga chapters were originally bundled with the Tokyo Revengers anime's Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases.

The manga ended on Wednesday.

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 29th compiled book volume on August 17, and it will publish the 30th volume on Thursday.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc will premiere in January.

The manga inspired a film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. The series is getting two-part sequel live-action films. The first film Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) will open during Japan's Golden Week holidays in spring 2023, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) will open in summer 2023.