Anime Central 2023 Hosts Voice Actress/Singer Azusa Tadokoro

The staff for the Anime Central (ACen) event announced on Wednesday that it will host voice actress and singer Azusa Tadokoro at next year's event

Tadokoro made her major voice acting debut with the 2010 anime Agriculture Angel Baraki as the character Suke-bi. She has since voiced roles in such anime as Aikatsu! , BanG Dream! , By the Grace of the Gods , WorldEnd , Wonder Egg Priority , Kandagawa Jet Girls , I couldn't become a hero, so I reluctantly decided to get a job. , Daimidaler: Prince vs. Penguin Empire , Brynhildr in the Darkness , Tokyo ESP , Ultimate Otaku Teacher , Myriad Colors Phantom World , Trickster, Sound! Euphonium , Popin Q , Masamune-kun's Revenge , SukaSuka , Seven Mortal Sins , Baja no Studio , and Uma Musume Pretty Derby . She has also performed theme songs for anime, such as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , By the Grace of the Gods , Baki , In the Land of Leadale , Myriad Colors Phantom World , and Trickster . Recently, she voiced Moroha in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon . She also plays Shizuka Mogami in The [email protected] series.

Anime Central 2023 will also host voice actress Rie Tanaka .

Next year's event will take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center at Rosemont, IL on May 19-21, 2023.

This year's Anime Central took place in May. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

