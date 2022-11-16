Fire Emblem Engage Strategy RPG's Trailer Previews Story, Characters, Rings

Switch game debuts on January 20, 2023

Nintendo began streaming a new trailer on Wednesday for its Fire Emblem Engage strategy RPG, the newest entry in the Fire Emblem game series. The trailer, titled "The Divine Dragon Awakens!," previews story, characters, and rings.

Nintendo describes the story:

In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One-thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny—to collect Emblem Rings and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos.

The game will allow players to summon heroes from Fire Emblem games known as "Engaging" to join them in battle, including Marth and Celica. Engaging will let players "inherit weapons, skills, and more from these battle-tested legends."

Nintendo will release Fire Emblem Engage for the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.

Nintendo and KOEI Tecmo Games' Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes action game using characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses shipped for Nintendo Switch on June 24. The Fire Emblem: Three Houses Nintendo Switch game launched in July 2019.